Collector, SP inspect sensitive polling stations

Kadapa: District Collector Dr Sridhar Cherukuri, along with SP EG Ashok Kumar and RDO Obulamma, on Friday inspected several sensitive polling stations in Pulivendula and Ontimitta mandals ahead of ZPTC elections to be held on August 12. The team reviewed arrangements at schools and public buildings in villages like Kanampalle, Motnuthala, E-Kottapalle, Nallapureddypalle, Nallagonduvaripalle, Kottamadhavaram, Ontimitta, and Mantapampalle. Officials from revenue, police, and election departments participated.

The Collector instructed officers to ensure peaceful, transparent, and impartial polling with strict security at sensitive locations, enabling voters to cast their votes freely and safely.