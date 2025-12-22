Cultural fervour marks St Alphonsus School’s 35th anniversary fete

Hyderabad: The35th anniversary celebrations of St Alphonsus School, Old Alwal, were held on Friday evening with great pomp and enthusiasm. The school campus came alive with colourful cultural programmes, as students enthralled the audience with vibrant song and dance performances, reflecting their talent and discipline.

The celebrations concluded on a grand note under the guidance of school correspondent Gerald Samuel and principal Chandramohan. The Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Medchal, Kadaru Venkat Reddy, attended the event as the chief guest and shared valuable messages with students and parents.

Addressing the gathering, he emphasised the importance of environmental protection, stating, “If there is water, there is life.” He urged students not to throw garbage on roads or into water canals, as it leads to pollution and affects public health.

He also advised children to stay away from bad habits, avoid junk food, and follow healthy eating habits to maintain physical strength and a sound mind.

Speaking to parents, the ACP highlighted that harmony and mutual respect within families play a crucial role in shaping children’s lives. He stressed the need for a peaceful home environment for studies and called upon school managements to spare no effort in providing quality education.