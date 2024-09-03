Collector warns of stern action against those violating sand policy rules

Visakhapatnam: Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan warned that stern action will be taken against those who violate rules and involve in illegal sand transportation.

At a meeting held in Anakapalli on Monday, she enquired about the availability and distribution of sand with the officials concerned.

The District Collector directed the authorities to implement the interim rules of the new free sand policy.

If they charge high rates, Vijaya Krishnan instructed the officials to take action against sand transporters and middlemen who violate norms.

She mentioned that a booking centre has been set up in the Nakkapalli depot MPDO office, where invoices would be given to those who have booked online and paid the amount.

Users have to pay the fixed amount in digital mode only and cash transactions are not allowed, she added.

People can lodge complaints through State toll-free number 18004256018, [email protected] and [email protected].

This apart, availability of sand can be obtained from the website https://www.mines.ap.gov.in/sand/ informed the Collector.