Complete resurvey works within schedule
Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya directed the officials to complete the ongoing re-survey (Naksha) works within the stipulated schedule.
Along with officials, she inspected re-survey works being carried out in various localities in the city, particularly on government lands, on Wednesday. The Commissioner instructed the officials to complete the resurvey works with responsibility and to conduct the survey transparently with local leaders and public involvmenet. The Commissioner emphasised that government lands should be surveyed first to ensure that they are protected from encroachments, with their boundaries clearly demarcated. Subsequently, private lands should be taken up under survey. She cautioned that irregularities must not creep in and strict supervision should be ensured at every stage.
Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, RO Sethumadhav, DCP Khan, ACPs Murthy, Madhu, Koteswara Rao, Gurava Reddy were present.