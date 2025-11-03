Compound Archery champions Charan Srikar, Lehya Reddy

Vijayawada: The 42nd Andhra Pradesh Sub Junior Boys and Girls Inter-District Archery Championship is being organised by the Andhra Pradesh Archery Association at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium, Vijayawada. The event aims to promote archery at the grassroots level and identify talented youngsters to represent Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming Sub Junior National Championship to be held in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, from November 22. The competitions are being held in various categories, including Recurve, Compound, and Indian rounds for both boys and girls. On Sunday, the Compound Archery events were conducted. In the boys category, P Charan Srikar emerged as the champion, while K Buddheswara Rao, M Suhan, and E Sai Radhakrishna were also selected for the state team to compete in the national championship. In the girls category, KAS Lehya Reddy clinched the Sub Junior Compound Championship title, followed by A Kanshika, K Rishi Keerthana, and M Surya Hamsini, who secured second, third, and fourth places, respectively. All four have been selected to represent Andhra Pradesh at the national level.

AP Archery Association Chairman Cherukuri Satyanarayana, General Secretary BV Ramana, Treasurer Cherukuri Krishna Kumari, Vic-President Bommadevara Sravan Kumar, and Technical Committee members Vijaya Bharadhwaja, K Vamsi, E Sahith, M Vijaya Lakshmi, Chandrika, Dhanush, and Damodar participated in the event.