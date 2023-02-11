Confiscate Adani's assets, demands CPI

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): CPI district secretary Tatipaka Madhu said the Modi government's silence on the Adani issue is dangerous for the country. On Friday, the CPI held a dharna at the Kambalacheruvu State Bank. The party leaders demanded an inquiry into the Adani irregularities with the Joint Action Committee of the Parliament. They demanded the Central government to confiscate Adani's assets.

Madhu said even though both houses of the Parliament have been suspended for a week over the issue, the government's silence is suspicious. CPI City Secretary Kundrapu Rambabu said there is injustice done to the AP in the Union Budget 2023.

The CPI leaders criticised the Centre's stand on issues like special status, funding for the Polavaram project, Kadapa steel factory, and Visakha railway zone. V Kondala Rao, Nalla Rama Rao, Y. Lakshmi Sepeni Ramanamma, and others led the agitation.