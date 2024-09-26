Live
Corporators rue lack of development in wards
- Point out lack of streetlights, bad condition of roads, poor sanitation and violations related to town planning
- Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari requests the GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar to submit a progress report on the issues raised by the corporators within 15 days
Visakhapatnam : A number of issues were discussed during the council meeting of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.
The corporators brought to the attention of the Mayor that there was no development in the past five years and there is a need to solve their problems.
The council meeting which began on Tuesday was adjourned to Wednesday amid protests by the members of the NDA and YSRCP.
During the zero hour, the corporators across the corporation limits spoke about the problems in their respective wards. A majority of council members raised issues of streetlights, roads, canals, poor sanitation and violations related to town planning.
Responding to the members’ issues, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari requested the GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar to submit a progress report on the issues raised by the corporators within 15 days. Also, the Commissioner was asked to instruct the respective department officials to resolve the problems at the earliest.
Some of the corporators mentioned that there is a risk of people getting attacked by snakes and other reptiles in hilly areas as there are no streetlights. As part of the council meeting, the agenda was prepared with a total of 75 items, including 48 major ones and 27 others were included as table agenda.