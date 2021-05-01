Covid second wave to hit mango exports from Nuzvid to Europe

Vijayawada: The second wave of Covid is likely to hit Nuzvid Banginapalli variety mango exports to European countries as flight operations between India and some European countries have been suspended in view of sky rocketing Covid cases in the country.



Banginapalli mango variety has very high demand in European countries. So far, 20 tonnes of mangoes were exported from Nuzvid this season. Normally, exports to Europe continue till the end of June. The Andhra Pradesh Agro Integrated Pack House Private Limited in Nuzvid is taking initiative to promote high quality mangoes to the US, Europe and the Gulf to help local farmers to get better prices compared to the local market.

The State Government set up the Andhra Pradesh Agro Integrated Pack House Private Limited in Nuzvid in 2008 to improve the quality of the fruit and export to other States and countries. Mangoes are washed and cleaned in the Vapour Heat Treatment Plant in the Integrated pack house so that the mangoes will remain fresh for two weeks without losing their taste and quality.

D Sanjeev, managing director of pack house, said Banginapalli variety mangoes have very good demand in European markets and the buyers pay high prices. Consumers in Vijayawada and Guntur generally don't spend more than Rs 30 for each mango. Whereas consumers in European countries pay more than double the price for these mangoes.

Corporate giants like Reliance group also purchase mangoes from farmers in Nuzvid. The corporate groups prefer high quality and pest-free mangoes. Already some developed countries have announced a ban on Indian flights as 4-lakh Covid cases are logged in the country per day. Even orders from Delhi had seen a slump this year due to the scary Covid situation. The only hope for the mango producers now is the local market.