CPM slams govt for denying sops to SC entrepreneurs

Vijayawada: CPM state secretary V. Srinivasa Rao lashed out at the government for failing to release long‑pending industrial subsidies to SC entrepreneurs, calling the discrimination unacceptable. Addressing a press meet at Balaotsava Bhavan on Thursday, alongside Central Committee member D Rama Devi, he said SC and ST industrialists have been denied subsidies for three years, forcing them to stage protests at the APIIC office in Mangalagiri. Shockingly, women protestors were reportedly denied access to washrooms, he added, demanding cases under the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

Srinivasa Rao accused successive governments of neglecting weaker sections while favouring big corporations such as Kia, Emami Agrotech, Apollo Tyres, Isuzu, Amara Raja, KCP and Siemens in the recent Rs 1,100‑crore subsidy release. He said small entrepreneurs and unemployed youth are drowning in debt due to denial of rightful support.

He also demanded resolution of Anganwadi issues, higher wages, and recognition of workers as government employees. Criticising the merger of Anganwadi food supply with Akshaya Patra, he said essential nutrients like eggs are missing.

On the IndiGo crisis, he blamed the Centre for excessive permissions without regulation. He cautioned against communalising slogans like Vande Mataram, stressing their role in the freedom struggle.

Rama Devi flagged belt shops in Dalit localities, denial of compensation to farmers, and harassment of women over SHG loans, urging urgent intervention.