CREDAI’s 3-day property show from tomorrow
Vijayawada : The Vijayawada chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI), which has been organising property shows for the last 12 years, is organising three-day property show from January 10.
D Rambabu, president of Vijayawada chapter, addressing the media here on Wednesday said that the property show not only puts forward the real estate and properties but household appliances would be showcased.
He announced that the customers who book flats in the property show would be presented with a two soverigns gold medal which is an additional attraction.
He said IT Minister Nara Lokesh will be chief guest at the property show and Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana and Excise minister Kollu Ravindra will participate.
He said that the Vijayawada chapter had invited several dignitaries to the property show including Deputy Speaker Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju, Ministers Kolusu Parthasarathy, Revenue Minister A Satyaprasad, Industries Minister T G Bharat, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, MP Kesineni Sivanath, MLAs Sujana Chowdary, Gadde Rammohan, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Bode Prasad, Vasanta Krishna Prasad, Yarlagadda Venkatrao, CRDA Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar, VMC Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM and they had agreed to participate in the show. He appealed to the people of the city and surrounding areas to visit the property show. He recalled that CREDAI was noted for credibility.
General secretary V Sridhar, treasurer T Vamsikrishna, convenor K Raghuram, managing committee members and property show sponsorers were present.