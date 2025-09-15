Crime-free Tirupati is top priority: SP Subbarayudu

Tirupati: TirupatiDistrict Superintendent of Police L Subbarayudu took charge on Sunday after offering prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala. Speaking after assuming office at the District Police headquarters, he said that maintaining peace and security would remain the foremost duty of the police force.

Making his priorities clear, the SP assured that the police would be available round-the-clock to serve the public and urged people to directly approach police stations with grievances. Stressing the importance of community support, he said friendly policing would be encouraged, while those indulging in unlawful activities would face strict action. Measures would also be taken to ensure visible policing across the district.

Highlighting the heavy influx of devotees from across India and abroad to Tirumala, the SP stated that comprehensive security arrangements would be made to ensure hassle-free darshan. Women’s safety would be given top priority with strengthened SHE teams to curb harassment and crimes against women and girls. Strict action would be initiated against offenders, he added. On the growing threat of cybercrimes, Subbarayudu said awareness programmes would be organised to educate people about online frauds, stressing that bank details and OTPs should never be shared with strangers.

He also announced a special plan to eradicate drugs from Tirupati and make it a ‘drug-free city,’ with strong legal action against those involved in transport, sale, or consumption of narcotics.

Later in the day, the SP reviewed arrangements for the upcoming Srivari Brahmotsavams in Tirumala beginning September 24.

Discussions were held on security deployment, traffic and parking management, crowd control, and crime prevention. He instructed officials to strengthen surveillance through the command-and-control system, ensure foolproof security during VIP visits, and prevent thefts during the festivities.

Additional SPs K Ravimanoharachari, Nagabhushana Rao, I Rama Krishna, Srinivasa Rao, DSPs J Venkatanarayana, Bhaktavatsalam, Srilatha, Shyam Sundar, Vijaya Sekhar, Srinivasa Rao and police officials took part in the review meeting.