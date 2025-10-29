  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CS directs speedy restoration of power in cyclone-hit areas

CS directs speedy restoration of power in cyclone-hit areas
x

Chief secretary K Vijayanand holds a videoconference with senior officials of power sector from the Secretariat on Tuesday

Highlights

Vijayawada: Chief secretary K Vijayanand directed all power utilities to remain on high alert and ensure speedy restoration of electricity in the...

Vijayawada: Chief secretary K Vijayanand directed all power utilities to remain on high alert and ensure speedy restoration of electricity in the cyclone-affected areas. He emphasised the need for immediate action to restore power supply to safeguard essential services and public safety. On Tuesday, the chief secretary held a video conference with senior power sector officials, including APGenco managing director S Nagalakshmi, APTransco joint managing director G Surya Sai Praveenchand and the CMDs of the three discoms, I Prudhvi Tej (APEPDCL), L Siva Shankar (APSPDCL) and P Pulla Reddy (APCPDCL).

Vijayanand, who is stationed at the Secretariat to closely monitor the restoration operations, instructed the officials to make alternative arrangements for uninterrupted power supply in areas where rectification works may take longer. He stressed the importance of maintaining seamless coordination between field-level engineers, district control rooms, and corporate offices to ensure efficient restoration. The chief secretary further directed officials to deploy manpower and materials strategically, identify priority locations such as hospitals, water supply systems, and communication networks, and ensure power is restored to these critical points first.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick