Cyber fraudsters swindle Rs 22.44L from teacher

Rajamahendravaram: A government school teacher from Katheru lost Rs 22.44 lakh in a cyber fraud scheme. Scammers promised to double his returns if he completed online tasks. The Rajamahendravaram Third Town Police have registered a case and are investigating. The victim M Venkateswara Rao received a message with a link on his phone in January 2024. The message said that completing tasks would double his investment.

At first, he received some returns after finishing tasks, which encouraged him to invest more money. Over time, his investments grew to several lakhs. When he tried to withdraw his profits, the scammers asked him to complete more tasks or pay an extra Rs 1 lakh.

After months of waiting, he realized he had been scammed after investing a total of Rs 22.44 lakh. Once he recognised the fraud, he reported it by calling the cybercrime helpline at 1930 in December last year. Following instructions from the IT core team, the police registered a case on Saturday and started their investigation.