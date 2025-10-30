Cyclone Montha impacts 84 schools in Anakapalli

Anakapalli: Apart from crops, roads and other infrastructure, cyclone Montha left an impact on school campuses as well.

Owing to the cyclone, about 84 schools in Anakapalli district were damaged in varying degrees.

A majority of schools were partially damaged, while boundary walls collapsed in some other institutions. In other campuses, there were water leakages and slab damage.

In a few schools, kitchen sheds, dining halls, toilets were impacted badly due to the cyclone.

Along with Mandal Praja Parishad Schools, the damaged institutions also included Zilla Parishad High Schools and Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Schools.

In the meantime, the district administration stepped up relief measures in the district, assessing the length of damage and preparing an action plan to take up repair works in a swift manner.

Owing to the cyclone, Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan declared a three-day holiday for educational institutions and later announced a holiday on Thursday as well.