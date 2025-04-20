Death toll reaches 10 in firecracker unit explosion

Anakapalli: The death toll reaches 10 in the recent explosion of the firecracker manufacturing unit that occurred at Kailasapatnam village, Kotauratla mandal in Anakapalli district. While a patient J Nagaraju died undergoing treatment in the hospital on Thursday, another patient M Janakiram (50) passed away on Saturday morning.

It may be recalled that eight persons died and seven others injured at firecracker manufacturing unit located in Anakapalli district during the recent explosion incident wherein the entire unit was gutted.

A medico ends his life

Meanwhile, a medico from a private college reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of the college campus. He was identified as Sriram who came to Visakhapatnam to pursue medicine from Vijayawada. The incident sparked outrage from the student community. Students’ leader and AP Nirudyoga JAC state president Samayam Hemantha Kumar expressed concern over failure in conducting parent-teacher meetings at regular intervals.

He pointed out that parents were unaware of their wards’ condition and emphasised that the institutions should provide regular feedback to parents about their wards’ status and capabilities in their studies.

Meanwhile, students associations demanded a detailed probe into the incident and mentioned that they would stage a state-wide protest if justice was not meted out to the deceased family.