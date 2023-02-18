Desktop computers donated to VMC schools

Vijayawada (NTR district): The Department of Computer Science and Extension Wing of Andhra Loyola College on Friday organised a digital infrastructure support programme by providing desktop computers to support digital education in the Government and Municipal Corporation High Schools in Vijayawada city.

District Education Officer CV Renuka, the chief guest, said that providing 40 desktop computers to VMC schools and Government Schools will help schoolchildren in their studies. Donating digital equipment also means extending the lifespan of personal computers and reducing the amount of e-waste and it will be an example to institutions and companies, she said and congratulated the management of Andhra Loyola College for coming forward to extend their support for Government school children in particular.

Principal Fr Dr GAP Kishore said that Loyola College is implementing college extension programme in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation schools since a decade and at present, as per the guidelines given by the UGC and Union Ministry of Education, has been implementing Vidyanjali programme in 15 VMC High Schools to support 6th, 7th and 8th Class students in their studies through selected college merit student volunteers after school hours. He requested the teachers to make use of the services of student volunteers to improve best results among slow learners.

Kamalakar, senior faculty member of Department of Computer Science, said that Loyola College will provide technical support where there is need to restart LCD projectors, smart classes, virtual classes and planning to organise workshops on 'Teaching Aids' for all the interested teachers provided with relevant material.

VMC High Schools supervisor Rajashekar, Superintendent of Department of School Education Kumar and VMC Schools Staff, Extension Coordinator R John, and student volunteers participated in the programme.