Devastating effects of substance addiction highlighted

Kurnool: An extensive awareness programme aimed at eradicating alcohol and drug addiction was organised on Saturday at Dharmapeta in Kurnool.

The event focused primarily on illiterate, unskilled and economically underprivileged workers, with the goal of spreading awareness about the dangers of substance abuse and encouraging a healthier, addiction-free lifestyle.

The initiative was conducted under the aegis of the Prohibition and Excise Department, with the District Prohibition and Excise Officer, Sudheer Babu, attending as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the devastating effects of substance addiction on individuals, families, and the broader community. Sudheer Babu emphasised that substance abuse not only harms a person’s physical and mental health but also leads to the disintegration of families and social structures.

He also briefed the attendees about various government schemes and support mechanisms available to help individuals break free from addiction. These include rehabilitation programmes, counseling centres and helpline services. He urged the public to make use of these resources and to support each other in the journey toward a substance-free society.

Key participants in the programme included Rajendra Prasad, president of a local NGO and member of the CARE Committee, Chandrahass, Excise Inspector, and Rajendra Prasad, Prohibition and Excise Inspector from the Excise Special Task Force (ESTF).

Speaking on the occasion, Excise Inspector Chandrahass said that around 100 people from the community had participated enthusiastically in the session. He added that the attendees received valuable insights into the physical, emotional, and financial repercussions of substance abuse. He further explained how the use of alcohol and drugs not only deteriorates individual health but also strains relationships within families and adversely impacts financial stability.

The session also featured interactive discussions, testimonials from recovered individuals, and the distribution of informative material. Volunteers and field staff emphasised the importance of collective community effort in addressing this pressing social issue. Overall, the awareness programme in Dharmapeta marked a significant step toward educating vulnerable groups about the perils of addiction and mobilizing local efforts for prevention

and recovery.