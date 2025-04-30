Live
- Before 'Old Phone' release, Ed Sheeran launches a new nostalgic Instagram archive
- Dynamic curriculum, continuous evolution of training modules key to stay relevant: Jitendra Singh
- Devotees Flock for Real Darshan of Lord Simhadri Appanna Swamy at Chandanotsavam in Simhachalam
- IPL 2025: MI aim to seal sixth-straight win against elimination-threatened RR
- NEET UG 2025 Admit Cards Released: Here’s How to Download
- Is the Linebet APK Safe? Security Measures and Fair Play Explained
- 75 pc of Indian businesses localise data as AI becomes core to strategy: Report
- BJP’s Amit Malviya rebukes Rahul: ‘Caste census long in the works, not your idea'
- Hafiz Saeed Reportedly Living Freely in Lahore With Government Security and a Bunker Beneath His Home
- Death toll in Kolkata hotel blaze rises to 15, minister admits severe lapses in fire safety measures
Devotees Flock for Real Darshan of Lord Simhadri Appanna Swamy at Chandanotsavam in Simhachalam
Over 85,000 devotees participated in the real darshan of Lord Simhadri Appanna Swamy during the Chandanotsavam festival, despite heavy rain in Simhachalam.
Over 85,000 devotees participate in the darshan amidst heavy rain during the ongoing Chandanotsavam festival in Visakhapatnam.
The real darshan of Lord Simhadri Appanna Swamy is ongoing at the famous Chandanotsavam festival in Simhachalam, Visakhapatnam. According to official estimates, around 85,000 devotees had the opportunity to view the Lord from early morning until 7 PM.
Despite heavy rain on Simhagiri hill, devotees eagerly continued to queue up for the darshan, showing great devotion. In response, officials facilitated a smooth flow by sending people through the empty lines and speeding up the darshan process.
Later in the evening, after 9 PM, the Sahasra Ghatabhisheka will take place, followed by the offering of the first installment of fragrant sandalwood – approximately 125 kg – as part of the festival’s concluding rituals.