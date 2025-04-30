Devotees Flock for Real Darshan of Lord Simhadri Appanna Swamy at Chandanotsavam in Simhachalam

Over 85,000 devotees participate in the darshan amidst heavy rain during the ongoing Chandanotsavam festival in Visakhapatnam.

The real darshan of Lord Simhadri Appanna Swamy is ongoing at the famous Chandanotsavam festival in Simhachalam, Visakhapatnam. According to official estimates, around 85,000 devotees had the opportunity to view the Lord from early morning until 7 PM.

Despite heavy rain on Simhagiri hill, devotees eagerly continued to queue up for the darshan, showing great devotion. In response, officials facilitated a smooth flow by sending people through the empty lines and speeding up the darshan process.

Later in the evening, after 9 PM, the Sahasra Ghatabhisheka will take place, followed by the offering of the first installment of fragrant sandalwood – approximately 125 kg – as part of the festival’s concluding rituals.