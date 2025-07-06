Live
- FTAs will never come at the cost of national interest: Piyush Goyal
- Amit Shah backs Gujarat’s salt cooperatives, applauds Amul’s expanding legacy
- NCW organises AI training programme for women in Jodhpur
- Odisha Cricket Association announces inaugural season of Odisha Pro T20 League
- Devotees rush to Bhadrachalam temple for Ekadashi celebrations, to take two hours for darshans
- Delhi Police bust interstate drug network, recover 313 kg ganja
- PM Modi receives spiritual welcome in Rio with 'Om Gan Ganpataye Namah' performance
- Mamata govt's lack of data-driven discourse leads to Bengal DA crisis
- 2nd Test: India brace rain threat to level series at Edgbaston on final day
- India's economy has tripled in size over last decade
Devotees pull chariot as Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra return to main temple
Visakhapatnam: Amidst sounds of cymbals and conches, the deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra returned to the main temple...
Visakhapatnam: Amidst sounds of cymbals and conches, the deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra returned to the main temple of Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj after a brief sojourn at Gundicha temple.
Known as ‘Bahuda yatra’, the return journey symbolically marked the completion of the deities’ nine-day-long visit to their aunt’s place.
In Visakhapatnam, the return yatra is celebrated by the Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj, a premier socio-cultural organisation of Odias, with spiritual fervour.
Following ‘Pahandi Bije’ ritual, the deities were taken to the chariot. The yatra commenced after president of the samaj JK Nayak swept the platform as part of the ‘Chhera Pahanra’ ritual.
All along the route, artistes from Gayatri Kala Sangathan from Rayagada performed cultural programmes, including Dhimsa dance. Also, there was a presentation of Odissi and Kuchipudi dance performances by a team of artistes.
The procession passed through Lawson’s Bay Colony via VUDA Park and children’s theatre before reaching the main temple near All India Radio.
Marwadi Yuva Manch and Gurudwara Sadh Sangat reached out to devotees through voluntary services.
A number of devotees took part in the yatra along with general secretary of the samaj Bimal Kumar Mahanta, among others.