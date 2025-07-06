Devotees pull chariot as Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra return to main temple

Visakhapatnam: Amidst sounds of cymbals and conches, the deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra returned to the main temple of Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj after a brief sojourn at Gundicha temple.

Known as ‘Bahuda yatra’, the return journey symbolically marked the completion of the deities’ nine-day-long visit to their aunt’s place.

In Visakhapatnam, the return yatra is celebrated by the Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj, a premier socio-cultural organisation of Odias, with spiritual fervour.

Following ‘Pahandi Bije’ ritual, the deities were taken to the chariot. The yatra commenced after president of the samaj JK Nayak swept the platform as part of the ‘Chhera Pahanra’ ritual.

All along the route, artistes from Gayatri Kala Sangathan from Rayagada performed cultural programmes, including Dhimsa dance. Also, there was a presentation of Odissi and Kuchipudi dance performances by a team of artistes.

The procession passed through Lawson’s Bay Colony via VUDA Park and children’s theatre before reaching the main temple near All India Radio.

Marwadi Yuva Manch and Gurudwara Sadh Sangat reached out to devotees through voluntary services.

A number of devotees took part in the yatra along with general secretary of the samaj Bimal Kumar Mahanta, among others.