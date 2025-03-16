Devotees rush increases at Tirumala, to take 18 hours for Sarvadarshans

The influx of devotees at Tirumala, hailed as the Kaliyuga Vaikuntam, shows no signs of abating, particularly with the Holi holiday coinciding with the weekend. Additionally, the conclusion of intermediate exams is contributing to the surge in visitors seeking darshan of Lord Shiva.

On Saturday alone, over 68,000 devotees attended for darshan. The collection at the hundi has reached an impressive Rs. 4 crore, reflecting the devotion and generosity of the attendees. However, due to the significant rush, the waiting time for darshan has extended to approximately 18 hours.

All compartments in the Vaikuntam queue complex are currently filled to capacity. For those with tickets priced at Rs. 300, the darshan is being completed in a more manageable three to four hours.

In light of the crowded conditions and the intense heat, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) authorities are proactively ensuring that devotees remain hydrated and comfortable by providing refreshments such as drinking water and buttermilk. Efforts are in place to minimise any inconvenience caused by the heavy influx of visitors.