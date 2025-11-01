DGP praises swift action of forensic teams in Kurnool tragedy

Vijayawada: DGP Harish Kumar Gupta commended the Andhra Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory (APFSL) teams for their swift and professional response in the aftermath of the Kurnool bus fire accident, which claimed several lives.

Appreciating the professionalism of the forensic personnel, the DGP presented meritorious certificates to the forensic team at his office on Friday. Following the DGP’s directions, APFSL director Palaraju led 16 specialised forensic teams to the accident site to conduct a comprehensive investigation. The tragic incident, involving a V Kaveri Travels bus, left the victims’ bodies charred beyond recognition, making identification an extremely challenging task.

The deployed teams included 10 DNA analysis units, four physical analysis teams, and 2 chemical analysis teams. The physical analysis units examined vehicle structural damages, road conditions, and the angle of impact, while the chemical teams focused on identifying the cause of the fire, including the role of diesel leakage or explosive substances. Their preliminary findings are said to play a crucial role in determining the exact cause of the disaster.

Meanwhile, DNA experts meticulously collected biological remains from the scene and coordinated the collection of blood samples from victims’ family members for comparative testing at the APFSL laboratory. The process is expected to help in the accurate identification of all victims.

The forensic teams also carried out detailed scene reconstruction, documenting physical, chemical, and biological evidence to aid the ongoing investigation.