Dr Natashekar awarded Doctorate in Computer Science

Anantapur: Dr Natashekar, who is serving as the Dean of the local PVKK Engineering College, has been awarded the Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) degree in Computer Science by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam University, Indore. The doctorate was conferred for his research thesis titled “Framework for Composing High Performance OpenCL from Python Descriptions.” Speaking on the occasion, Dr Natashekar stated that in the present Artificial Intelligence (AI) era, the speed of computer-based systems has become extremely important. Through his research, he explained that by utilizing OpenCL and Python libraries, parallel processing can be enhanced, thereby significantly improving computer processing speed.

This enables programmers of all kinds to effectively utilize and enhance the speed and accuracy of computer hardware. He further stated that the algorithm proposed in his research allows computers handling large volumes of data to process information faster by leveraging parallel processing using CPUs and GPUs. On this occasion, PVKK College Chairman Dr Palle Kishore, Correspondent Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy, and Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhoora Reddy extended their heartfelt congratulations to Dr Natashekar.