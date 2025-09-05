Live
DRM inaugurates steam boiler facility
Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Waltair Division Lalit Bohra on Thursday visited Ultra Washtex Pvt. Ltd, located at Autonagar Industrial Area to inspect the various facilities that are being used for cleaning of linen supplied to railways.
During his visit, the DRM inaugurated a newly installed steam boiler facility and reviewed the latest additions of advanced machinery, including bed sheet calendaring and folding machine and washer extractors at the company’s state-of-the-art washing facility.
The DRM appreciated chairman and managing director of Ultra Group ofCompanies LG Trinadha Rao, and director L Sai Vandana for establishing a modern, large-scale facility with a remarkable processing capacity of 7.5 tonnes of laundry per shift. The company has been at the forefront of the laundry and dry-cleaning industry in Visakhapatnam region for the past 14 years and has significantly contributed to maintaining high standards.