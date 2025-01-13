Drone cameras to check cockfights, gambling

Guntur : Guntur district SP Satish Kumar stated that engaging in gambling, card games, and matka is illegal.

He warned that the police will take strict action against anyone involved in these activities, particularly during the Sankranti festival.

Speaking to media, he highlighted the negative impact of cockfights and gambling on individuals, noting that many people end up losing their hard-earned money.

He encouraged those travelling or visiting relatives to ensure their homes are secure and reminded them that the Locked House Monitoring System is available at no cost.

Satish Kumar also said that the police will use drone cameras to monitor gambling and cockfights, and they will prosecute anyone who allows their land to be used for these illegal activities.

He urged the public to cooperate in combating cockfighting and gambling by reporting any suspicious activities to the toll-free number 112 or to the local Station House Officer (SHO).

Finally, he extended his greetings to everyone for the Sankranti festival.