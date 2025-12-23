Dy CM pats spiritual vlogger Swathi Roja

Mangalagiri: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday congratulated Gen Z travel and spiritual vlogger Swathi Roja, who is travelling solo across the country on a motorcycle while sharing spiritual experiences and messages with the public.

Swathi Roja met Pawan Kalyan at his camp office in Mangalagiri, where he enquired about the details of her ongoing ‘Sahana Yatra’ and appreciated her courage and commitment. The Deputy Chief Minister extended his best wishes for the success of her future journeys and encouraged her to continue inspiring youth through her travels.

During the interaction, Swathi Roja recalled that while visiting Srisailam a few weeks ago as part of her nationwide tour, she had faced issues related to accommodation and security. Upon learning about the matter, Pawan Kalyan took immediate steps to ensure her safety and comfort and facilitated special darshan arrangements at prominent temples including Srisailam, Tirumala, Srikalahasti and the Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada.

After offering prayers at the Kanaka Durga temple, Swathi Roja met Pawan Kalyan to personally thank him for the care and support extended to her. She also shared her earlier experiences at Srisailam and expressed gratitude for the prompt assistance provided.

The meeting also saw a warm exchange on bike riding and motorcycles, with Pawan sharing his own interest and passion for bikes. He lauded Swathi Roja’s solo travel initiative and her efforts to spread spiritual awareness while undertaking challenging journeys across the country.