Dyva Krupa gets PhD in American literature

Vijayawada: Dyva Krupa Nemmadi, Assistant Professor of English at Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology (ALIET), Vijayawada, has been awarded a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in American Literature by Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur. Her doctoral thesis, “Religious Consciousness and Spirituality in the Select Novels of Toni Morrison,” examines the deep interconnections of faith, identity, and spirituality in the works of Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison.

The research was guided by Prof B Karuna, Head of the Department of English and former Registrar of Acharya Nagarjuna University, who praised Dyva Krupa’s work for its valuable insights into Morrison’s literary vision and its relevance to contemporary cultural and spiritual discourse.

This academic milestone highlights her significant contributions to American literary studies, particularly in African American narratives and spirituality.

ALIET Director Dr B Joji Reddy, Principal Dr O Mahesh, Director of Examinations Dr S Immanuel, and other faculty members congratulated Dyva Krupa Nemmadi on her achievement.