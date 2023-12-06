Eluru: Farmers urged to shift paddy to rice mills

Eluru: District collector Prasanna Venkatesh along with joint collector B Lavanyaveni visited fields inundated in rainwater at Seetaramapuram and Vatluru villages of Pedapadu mandal here on Tuesday. He examined the paddy stocked in the fields at Seetharamapuram and inspected crops withered at Vatluru. He enquired agriculture officials about the status of crops.

Collector interacted with farmers and assured them that the government would extend all kinds of help. The paddy stored in fields could be shifted to rice mills through Rytu Bharosa Kendras off-line.

Speaking on the occasion, collector said that the rice millers should support farmers and suggested farmers to immediately shift paddy to rice mills, if there is possibility. He said the district administration has purchased one lakh metric tonnes of kharif paddy on Monday alone.

Another 10,000 metric tonnes of paddy was also purchased. Farmers should inform the nearest RBKs if they have with them any paddy stock, which will be lifted. Farmers need not worry about this as the government is determined to procure the paddy. Farmers appealed to collector to extend compensation to damaged crop and provide seeds on subsidy.

Braving heavy rain, collector toured agricultural fields along with Eluru RDO Khajavali in Bhimadole. He told farmers that the paddy is being procured from the farmers without restrictions.

He asked Bhimadole Agriculture AD Usha Rajakumari, AO Usha Rani and Tahsildar Indira Gandhi to shift the paddy. He assured farmers that the government will procure all paddy from farmers. Meanwhile, he visited Eluru Government Hospital and informed that they will provide a permanent solution to inundation of the hospital.