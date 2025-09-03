Energy minister moots use of AI to prevent power mishaps

Vijayawada: Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar announced here on Tuesday that he is exploring the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to predict and reduce electrical accidents in the state. He made the suggestion during a review meeting on the performance of the state’s power sector, where he also noted APGenco and APPDCL’s strong growth and the progress of ongoing projects.

The minister reviewed the performance of APGenco projects with managing director K V N Chakradhar Babu and other senior officials. He praised the department for its significant achievements, including a 20.3 per cent growth in power generation, with over 16,000 million units (MU) generated by August 2025. This growth was driven by a nearly 20.3 per cent increase in thermal generation and a rise in renewable energy (hydel and solar) from 1,652 MU to 2,270 MU over the same period last year.

Ravi Kumar said several key projects like Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) Stage V (1x800 MW) and Rayalaseema Thermal Power Station (RTPP) Stage IV (1x600 mw) are on track for completion by the end of the year. The Polavaram Hydro Electric Project (12x80 MW) has achieved over 36 percent financial progress. Preliminary work and clearances for the Lower Sileru (2x115 MW) and Upper Sileru Pumped Storage Project (9x150 mw) are being expedited. The minister also reviewed new pumped storage projects with a combined potential of over 6,000 MW.

The minister also commended the Srisailam Hydel Power Station for generating over 1,000 MU this morning, surpassing its annual target for 2025-26 and marking a milestone for the first time in two decades.

The Minister directed APGenco and APPDCL to maintain adequate coal stocks, improve coordination with suppliers, expedite railway connectivity, and adopt efficient coal handling systems.

Expressing serious concern over electrical accidents, which are often caused by human error and maintenance lapses, the Minister emphasised that ex-gratia payments are not a sufficient solution. ”The real focus must be on preventing accidents rather than compensating for the loss of life,” he stated. He directed discoms to submit quarterly accident-prevention reports, launch awareness campaigns, and identify high-risk areas. He also urged the use of AI for risk prediction and to study best practices from neighbouring states.

G Vijaya Lakshmi, Director of Electrical Safety, outlined several key safety measures, including the installation of RCDs with proper earthing, the use of two-pole transfer switches for inverters, and providing guards under overhead lines at road crossings. Officials also recommended using non-conductive ladders and installing alarms for excavators working near power lines.