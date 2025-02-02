Ensuring law and order will be my top priority says SP Vikrant

Kurnool : Vikrant Patil has assumed charge as the new SP of Kurnool district at the district police office here on Saturday. He replaced G Bindu Madhav, who was transferred to Kakinada as the SP.

After taking charge, Vikrant Patil, a 2012-batch IPS officer, was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour by Armed Reserve personnel, while priests offered blessings.

Later addressing the media at Vyas Auditorium at district police office, the new SP expressed happiness at assuming the charge and extended his gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the Director General of Police (DGP) for entrusting him with this responsibility.

He emphasised maintaining law and order in the district will be his primary focus, with special attention given to crimes against women and children. Recognising the growing threat of cybercrime, SP Vikrant Patil assured that strict measures will be implemented to tackle online fraud. In addition to enforcing law, awareness programmes will be conducted to educate people on cybercrime prevention.

Key cyber fraud issues such as digital arrests, Aadhaar-based scams, and credit card frauds will be addressed through extensive awareness campaigns. Informative videos on cyber fraud prevention will be shown to school and college students with the help of teachers, women police personnel, and media channels. Students will also receive guidance on the POCSO Act and cybercrime prevention measures.

The SP assured that police department will always remain accessible to serve the public and efforts will be made to establish a crime-free society. Enhanced CCTV surveillance will be installed in every village and town using Corporate Social Responsibility funds.

later, the SP held a meeting with district police officials and provided guidelines for crime control. He instructed them to take stringent measures to curb criminal activities and ensure public safety.