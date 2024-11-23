Live
Just In
EO releases TTD employees’ cricket team Jersey
Highlights
Ahead of TTD employees’ annual sports and games, Executive Officer J Syamala Rao released the employees cricket team Jersey on Friday.
Tirupati: Ahead of TTD employees’ annual sports and games, Executive Officer J Syamala Rao released the employees cricket team Jersey on Friday. The EO said that physical fitness is essential to work actively as a fit person also remains mentally sound and lead a good healthy life.
He urged the employees to engage themselves in some physical activity for mental and physical health.
Syamala Rao lauded employees union leader and cricket team mentor Cheerla Kiran for motivating employees to participate in the annual sports meet. Narayana, Nadamuni, Ramesh, Ajay, Ravi Kumar Reddy, Eswar Naik, Ankaiah and others were present.
