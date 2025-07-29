Farmer innovations in natural farming highlighted

Guntur: “The key to natural farming lies in maintaining biodiversity and 365-day green cover. Farmers themselves are the best innovators and trainers, taking the APCNF models beyond what we envision,” emphasised T Vijay Kumar, executive vice-chairman of Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS), during the third day of the Kerala delegation’s exposure visit to Andhra Pradesh held here.

Kerala delegation appreciated the innovations demonstrated by Andhra Pradesh farmers, particularly in crop diversity, soil health management, and bio-input preparation. The team said the farmers’ proactive role in adopting and enhancing Natural Farming techniques, which they described as “inspiring and replicable in Kerala.”Dr Varaprasad, senior advisor, who addressed participants’ queries and explained the scientific studies and evidence underpinning natural farming practices in AP.

The programme also featured an interaction on Health and Nutrition (H&N) interventions, where Lakshmi Durga, senior consultant, RySS (in virtual mode) emphasised the integration of nutrition security through SHG adoption of natural farming in APCNF, supply of chemical-free produce to schools and Anganwadis, and diversification of food plates to address malnutrition. Rythu Sadhikara Samstha staff including Dr DV Raidu, advisor, Sudhakar, Gopichand, JBR Chakravarthy, V Krishna Rao, thematic leads, Vishy and consultant accompanied the delegation.