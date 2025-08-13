Farmers hold massive tractor rally in Puttaparthi

Puttaparthi: Hundreds of farmers from Puttaparthi constituency took out a massive tractor rally on Tuesday in support of the coalition government for implementing the Annadatha Sukhibhava scheme.

The event, organised under the leadership of Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy and former minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy, witnessed an impressive turnout of over 350 tractors and hundreds of farmers.

The rally began at Ganesh Circle and passed through Sai Aramam, RTC Depot, Chitravathi Road, Karnataka Nagepalli, Janakampalli, Bukkapatnam, Bukkapatnam Cheruvu Katta, Kotta Cheruvu Town, and Nehru Circle before concluding at the Market Yard.

Farmers, along with leaders and activists from coalition parties, participated in large numbers.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Sindhura Reddy described the government as farmer-friendly, noting that ₹3,174 crore was credited to the accounts of 46 lakh farmers in the first phase of the scheme across the State.

In Sri Sathya Sai district alone, ₹180.87 crore was disbursed to 2,65,040 farmers under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

She urged farmers to remember and thank such a supportive government. Former minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy said that 98% of the coalition government’s “Super Six” promises had been fulfilled.

He lauded Chandrababu Naidu as a staunch supporter of farmers and urged people to hold him in high regard for his welfare and development initiatives.