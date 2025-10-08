Farmers worry about cattle deaths

Rajamahendravaram: A wave of cattle deaths during the past one week has created panic among farmers at Peddevam village of Tallapudi mandal in East Godavari district. According to villagers, nearly 40 cattle have died due to an unidentified disease. On Monday, reports surfaced that two more had fallen ill.

Acting on the directions of district collector Kirti Chekuri, District Animal Husbandry Officer A Srinivas and his team visited the village on Monday to assess the situation. However, officials found that one farmer had already sent the two infected cattle to the slaughterhouse.

Farmers explained that burying a dead one costs around Rs 10,000, while selling it to a slaughterhouse fetches nearly Rs 30,000, which is why many choose the latter option.

Speaking to media persons, Srinivas said that veterinarians were facing difficulties in diagnosing and treating the disease as farmers were not cooperating with the medical team. He urged them to bring the affected cattle to the veterinary hospital for proper treatment. Officials expressed concern that without the farmers’ support, controlling the spread of the disease would be difficult.