Father attacks son and daughter with an axe and commits suicide in Kadapa district

The heartbreaking incident in which the father committed suicide after hacking the younger children with an axe took place on Friday midnight in Nakkaladinne village of Prodduthuru mandal of YSR district. According to the police report, Narasimha Reddy (47) of Nakkaladinne village used to work as a sales manager in a pesticide company.

He has a wife Tulasamma, a son Abhitheja Reddy and a daughter Pavani. Narasimha Reddy is not going to work due to mental health problem. Five months ago he underwent a gallbladder operation. Since then he was silent and did not talk to anyone in the village. On Friday midnight, Narasimha Reddy, who drank insecticide, broke the door of the room where his wife was sleeping.

After some time, he hacked his son Abhiteja Reddy who was sleeping in the house, and later attacked his daughter Pavani with an axe. Both children were seriously injured. The locals rushed the children and Narasimha Reddy, who had drunk pesticide, to Prodduthur District Hospital.

The doctors who examined it confirmed that Narasimha Reddy was dead while Abhiteja Reddy was taken to Hyderabad as his health condition worsened. The wife Tulashamma complained to the police that her husband was in a bad mental state and attacked the children and committed suicide. Rural SI Sanjeeva Reddy said that the case is being investigated.