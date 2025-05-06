Fin Min inspects areas of CM’s visit in Anantapur

Anantapur: Ahead of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Anantapur, Finance and Planning Minister Payyavula Keshav held a meeting on Monday at the R&B Guest House with District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V, District SP P Jagadeesh, Assistant Collector Sachin Rahar, and other officials.

During the meeting, the District Collector detailed the arrangements for the CM’s visit, including the widening of the Handri Neeva canal, the location of the helipad, venue for public meetings, and other logistical requirements.

The Minister inquired about all preparations and provided necessary directions. The meeting also saw the participation of HNSS CEO Nagaraju, SE Raja Swaroop Kumar, RDO SRBS Srinivas, and other officials.