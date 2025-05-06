  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Fin Min inspects areas of CM’s visit in Anantapur

Fin Min inspects areas of CM’s visit in Anantapur
x
Highlights

Ahead of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Anantapur, Finance and Planning Minister Payyavula Keshav held a meeting on Monday at the R&B Guest House with District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V, District SP P Jagadeesh

Anantapur: Ahead of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Anantapur, Finance and Planning Minister Payyavula Keshav held a meeting on Monday at the R&B Guest House with District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V, District SP P Jagadeesh, Assistant Collector Sachin Rahar, and other officials.

During the meeting, the District Collector detailed the arrangements for the CM’s visit, including the widening of the Handri Neeva canal, the location of the helipad, venue for public meetings, and other logistical requirements.

The Minister inquired about all preparations and provided necessary directions. The meeting also saw the participation of HNSS CEO Nagaraju, SE Raja Swaroop Kumar, RDO SRBS Srinivas, and other officials.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick