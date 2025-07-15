Fire damages two coaches of Hisar- Rayalaseema expresses at Tirupati yard

Tirupati: A coach of the Train No 04717 Hisar-Tirupati Special Express caught fire on Monday shortly after the train reached Tirupati railway station. The train, which had arrived from Hisar in Rajasthan, pulled in at around 11.50 am, running about two-and-a-half hours late.

The fire started in a coach located directly behind the engine while it was being moved to the stabling yard, after all passengers had disembarked. Immediately, the coach was isolated from the rest of the coaches. In the meantime, the flames then spread to a generator coach of the Rayalaseema Express parked on a parallel track.

The fire service responded swiftly and succeeded in extinguishing the blaze. However, by the time the flames were controlled, the affected Hisar Express coach was completely destroyed, and the Rayalaseema Express generator coach suffered partial damage.

Railway authorities confirmed that no casualties occurred and that safety procedures were promptly followed. They stated that staff on duty acted quickly to initiate firefighting measures. Further, there was no disruption to any of the outgoing/incoming train services from Tirupati railway station. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, led by the Railway Protection Force.