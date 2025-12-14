Fire Erupts at a shop in Gudivada, no casualties

A significant fire erupted in a shop situated within a shopping complex at Nehru Chowk in Gudivada, Krishna district, in the early hours of Sunday. The blaze quickly spread to adjacent shops, generating thick smoke that engulfed the surrounding area.

Fire department personnel arrived promptly to tackle the inferno, with efforts ongoing to extinguish the flames. Local residents, alarmed by the rapid escalation of the fire, evacuated their homes and congregated on the streets.

Officials from the fire department are currently investigating the cause of the fire. Fortunately, as the incident occurred during the early morning, no casualties were reported. Meanwhile, shop owners rushed to the complex upon hearing news of the fire, visibly distraught as they witnessed their businesses consumed by the flames.