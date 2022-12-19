Visakhapatnam: People of all diverse age groups took part in the first edition of 'Vizag Marathon 2022' held in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Runners from different cities participated in the event.

While over 500 participants took part in the half marathon, 1,000-plus participated in the 10k-run. 3,500 Persons showcased their running skills in 3-km and 5-km marathons. Organised by Vizag Runners, the event saw fitness freaks getting treated to music bands and entertainment programmes as well.

Chairman of CMR Group Mavuri Venkata Ramana flagged off the 5-km run, directors of Sandhya Marines Limited K Anand and K Arun flagged off the half marathon. Founded in 2013, Vizag Runners Society intends to motivate people to lead an active lifestyle and make running a preferred form of fitness regimen. Through regular training runs, the group has been promoting healthy living and community fitness in the city.