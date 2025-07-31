First India-built hovercraft for ICG begins at Chowgule Shipyard

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) commenced construction of its first indigenously-made Air Cushion Vehicle (ACV) at Chowgule and Company Private Limited in Goa on July 30 (Wednesday).

The hovercraft based on proven Griffon Hoverwork designs are being built with Indian expertise to suit varied coastal security operations. Once inducted, the ACVs will provide enhanced speed, tactical flexibility, and shallow-water operability, enabling swift response for patrolling, interdiction, and search and rescue missions across India’s vast maritime frontier.

The girder laying and commencement of erection ceremony marked a major step towards strengthening India’s maritime response capabilities. The ceremony was held in the presence of Deputy Director General (Materiel & Maintenance), ICG Inspector General Sudhir Sahni. The construction of the hovercraft follows a contract signed with the Ministry of Defence in 2024 for six ACVs, underscoring ICG’s drive towards operational self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.