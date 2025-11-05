First 'keyhole' PTBD treatment in Medicover

Nellore: A patient admitted to the emergency department of Medicover Hospitals, Nellore with jaundice and critical conditions due to cancer had completely blocked the bile ducts in the liver, which stopped the flow of bile. This resulted in dangerously high bilirubin levels in the blood.

Vascular interventional radiologist Dr Krishna Teja's team performed the PTBD procedure using interventional radiology technology.

A thin tube (drainage catheter) was inserted through the skin into the liver and the blocked bile was drained out. Through the 'keyhole' (minimally invasive) procedure, the liver started functioning normally.

Dr. Krishna Teja said that the jaundice levels decreased rapidly and the patient's health improved significantly within a few days.