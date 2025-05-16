Flag march held at Tirupati railway station

Tirupati: A flag march was conducted at Tirupati Railway Station on Wednesday by the Rail-way Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), railway officials, and Railway Mitras to celebrate the successful completion of Operation Sindoor, a landmark military operation.

The event honoured the strength of indigenous defence technologies and paid tribute to the soldiers who took part in the operation.

Participants hoisted the national flag and chanted patriotic slogans, creating a spirited atmosphere of national pride.

Among those who took part were RPF Inspector Sandeep Kumar, GRP Inspector Ashirwadam,

SIs Rambabu, Ramakrishna, and Ratnamala, along with the Station Master, Commercial Inspector, and other railway staff.