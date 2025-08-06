Focus on solving drinking water issues: Collector

Kurnool: In a significant step towards resolving drinking water issues in rural areas, District Collector P Ranjith Basha has stated that special attention is being directed towards ensuring safe and adequate drinking water supply across the district.

On Tuesday, the Collector, along with Panyam MLA Gauri Charitha, laid the foundation stone for new overhead storage water tanks at Kalva village in Orvakal mandal.

The project, undertaken under the Jal Jeevan Mission, involves the construction of two overhead water tanks with a combined capacity of 90 kiloliters and 40 kiloliters.

The total cost of the initiative is Rs 1.12 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector noted that funds from Zilla Parishad, Mandal Parishad, and Gram Panchayats are being effectively utilised to address water-related challenges in rural habitations.

He instructed officials to expedite the works and ensure early completion to eliminate drinking water scarcity in Kalva.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy reiterated the State Government’s commitment to public welfare and district-level development. She highlighted the efforts being made through the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide sustainable drinking water infrastructure in villages.

Residents of Kalva expressed their gratitude to the MLA for initiating the project and welcomed the government’s intervention.

Earlier in the day, the Collector, MLA, and TTD Board members visited the Koneti Anjaneya Swamy Temple in the village and offered prayers.

During the visit, the Collector was briefed on the condition of the adjoining temple pond (Koneru), and he assured necessary steps would be taken for its restoration and development.

Among those present at the event were TTD Board Member Mallela Rajashekar, ZP CEO Nasar Reddy, Orvakal Mandal Special Officer and DWAMA PD Venkataramanayya, Kurnool RDO Sandeep, Orvakal Tahsildar Vidyasagar, MPDO Srinivasulu, RWS DE Amal, and RWS AE Srinivasulu.