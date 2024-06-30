Foreign Experts starts Inspection of Polavaram Project

A team of four foreign experts from America and Canada have started inspecting the Polavaram Project on Sunday. The experts will be visiting the project for four days to examine the upper and lower coffer dams, as well as the Diaphragm wall areas. They will also conduct a review with project engineers and contractor agencies to assess the status of the project works.

The team of experts arrived in Rajahmundry and will reach the Polavaram project guest house by road. They will inspect the upper coffer dam river bed along with project officials and review various aspects of the project, including dam construction and seepage. The experts will also examine reports on seepage intensity, soil rock quality, geophysical reports, and geotechnical investigations.

David P. Paul, Gain Franco de Cicco, Richard Dannelly, and Sean Hinch Berger are the experts who have come to inspect the project. After a meeting with Central and State Water Department officials in Delhi, the experts will be conducting a comprehensive study from the project designs to the present situation at the project site.

The inspection comes in light of concerns about the project's progress and potential damages caused by wrong decisions in the past five years. The government has called upon international experts to assess the current situation and provide recommendations for the future of the Polavaram Project.



