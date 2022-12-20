Four construction workers die after lorry rams into them in Gudluru of Nellore

A fatal road accident took place in Nellore district where a lorry rammed into workers engaged in national highway works at Mocharla in Gudluru mandal leaving three people die on the spot and two others were seriously injured.

The injured were shifted to Kavali Government Hospital while another person died while receiving treatment, bringing the death toll to four. The other person was shifted to Nellore Hospital for better treatment.

Rajya Sabha MP Beda Mastan Rao, who was passing by at the time of the incident, noticed the accident and stopped. Shocked by the accident, the MP took steps to shift the injured to hospital. He assured that he would appeal to the central government to construct a flyover at Mocherla, which is an accident zone.