Free eye check-up held

Anantapur: Free eye tests were conducted for about 200 persons at a medical camp held by Dr Akbar Eye Hospital at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Depot in Gooty on Thursday.

Dr Akbar Saheb said that 30 people were selected for cataract operation and 10 people were selected for operation through private health insurance. Operations will be conducted at Akbar Eye Hospital.

Dr Rani Aishwarya, senior manager of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Anish Ramesh, Manager Lalmohan, Assistant Manager Krishna Gopal Singh, Associate Executive S Arun and hospital staff participated in this free eye camp.