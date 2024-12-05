Frequent changes of EOs at Kanipakam temple spark concerns

Kanipakam (Chittoor district) : The frequent reshuffling of executive officers at Swayambhu Sri Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy Devasthanam, popularly known as Kanipakam temple, has raised widespread criticism, with devotees and local leaders lamenting its impact on the temple’s administration and development. The latest appointment of Deputy Collector K Penchala Kishore as the new Executive Officer (EO) has intensified the debate, making him the third person to hold the position in just four months.

The Andhra Pradesh Revenue (Endowments) Department issued orders on December 3, appointing Kishore to replace P Guruprasad, who had been holding the post since August. Kishore, formerly a District Revenue Officer in Tirupati, is set to assume office on Thursday. However, the abrupt changes have fuelled criticism, with many questioning the rationale behind the frequent transfers.

The temple, a major spiritual and cultural landmark, has witnessed a turbulent administrative phase since the NDA government assumed power in the State. Its long-serving EO, A Venkatesu, was relieved after the new government stepped in after a tenure exceeding three years. In his place, the Deputy EO was given full additional charge. Within two weeks, she had to give charge to Guruprasad and now the baton will pass to Kishore.

Concerns over the implications of such instability have dominated discussions among devotees and local leaders.

Critics argue that the lack of consistent leadership hinders the implementation of long-term development projects and disrupts the temple’s day-to-day operations. Guruprasad, who was expected to hold the position until his retirement in under two years, had reportedly appealed to the government for continuity in his role, citing the progress he had achieved in stabilising the administration.

Kishore’s appointment has also drawn scrutiny due to his controversial track record. During his tenure as Visakhapatnam RDO, he faced criticism for ordering the demolition of GITAM College’s compound wall without prior notice, a decision that sparked public outcry.

Adding to the controversy, local NDA leaders have opposed the decision, alleging that the appointment bypassed consultation with the Puthalapattu MLA. This has fuelled speculation about political motivations behind the reshuffle. On social media, devotees and stakeholders have raised questions about the government’s approach to managing the temple’s affairs. Many have called for a stable and merit-based system to ensure efficient governance. As Kishore takes charge, the focus will be on whether he can restore stability, foster trust with local leaders and address the pressing developmental needs of the temple.