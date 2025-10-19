Freshers’ Day prog organised

Anantapur; A Freshers’ Day programme was organised for first year B.Tech students at Ananthalakshmi Engineering College, and the chief guest was Prof. SV Satyanarayana, Director Academic and Planning, JNTUA, Anantapur. He informed the college principal Dr Kutala Srinivasulu.He added that Ananthalakshmi College is the best among the colleges under JNTUA, and welcomed every student who has taken admission with new enthusiasm and entered the engineering family. The college Chairman Y Anantharam welcomed the new students and said that the students’ excellent education is a gift to their parents, that behavior is more important than education and if you use it properly, education will be with you and your future will be bright and prosperous, such an atmosphere will always be there in the college.

Later, the students were entertained by dances and cultural programs performed by the students.The college deans, heads of departments, teachers and students participated in this program.