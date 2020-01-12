Gandikota to soon figure in International Tourism Map: Minister Avanti Srinivas

Tourism Minister Avanti Srinivas said that the Kadapa district is being developed overwhelmingly in a way that it has the potential to find the place in the international tourism map. As part of the Gondikota festivities, the state tourism minister, district in-charge minister Adhimulapu Suresh, minority minister SB Amzad Basha, MP Avinash Reddy, district collector Hari Kiran, Jammalamadugu MLA Sudhir Reddy and Maidukuru MLA Raghava Reddy have been inaugurated the event by lighting up the lamp in Gandikota.

Speaking at the event, Tourism Minister Avanti Srinivas said that Gandikota is the most popular place in the state and the country as well. The minister has opined that the steps being taken to construct the Five-star resort in Gandikota as directed by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

We are also planning on the construction of rope-way at Gandikota to make the district as a tourist hub internationally in the coming days.