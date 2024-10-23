Live
- YS Jagan visits kin of young girl died in an attack in Guntur district
- Economists hail India's robust GDP growth projections by global financial institutions
- UNRWA chief warns of surging death toll in Gaza, calls for immediate ceasefire
- What Happens When AI Controls Your Life? Watch Ananya Panday’s ‘CTRL’ to Find Out
- AP inks pact with Meta to boost digital public services
- CID carries out searches at liquor distilleries
- 5 die as private bus hits auto
- Diarrhoea outbreak: Vijayanand visits Gurla
- WhatsApp Introduces Contact Management on Web and Windows Apps
- Heavy rain forecast for north coastal AP on Oct 25
Just In
Garbage wealth centres remain unused
- Aim of centres is to create wealth through garbage at village level
- Built by govt funds, they are not being used for the purpose they were built
Srikakulam: Garbage wealth centres remained unused across the district for the last several years. District water resources management agency (DWMA)Srikakulam over to concerned gram panchayats. But garbage collection and creation of wealth by processing it has remained a mirage. Garbage collection and storage is not seen at most of the centres, resulting in these centres going defunct. Locals use them for storing grass, wooden logs etc.,
Garbage wealth centres are idel in In Amadalavalasa, Narasannapeta, Ponduru, Burja, Ranastalam, G.Sigadam, Etcherla, Laveru, Gara, Polaki, Kotabommali, Tekkali, Palasa, Sompeta, Mandasa and other mandals, due to lack of supervision from the DWMA officials and gram panchayatsconcerned. As a result, government funds were wasted and the purpose of these centres has not been met.