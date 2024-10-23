Garbage wealth centres remain unused

Srikakulam: Garbage wealth centres remained unused across the district for the last several years. District water resources management agency (DWMA)Srikakulam over to concerned gram panchayats. But garbage collection and creation of wealth by processing it has remained a mirage. Garbage collection and storage is not seen at most of the centres, resulting in these centres going defunct. Locals use them for storing grass, wooden logs etc.,

Garbage wealth centres are idel in In Amadalavalasa, Narasannapeta, Ponduru, Burja, Ranastalam, G.Sigadam, Etcherla, Laveru, Gara, Polaki, Kotabommali, Tekkali, Palasa, Sompeta, Mandasa and other mandals, due to lack of supervision from the DWMA officials and gram panchayatsconcerned. As a result, government funds were wasted and the purpose of these centres has not been met.