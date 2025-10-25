GMC keen on 100% door-to-door garbage collection

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Puli Srinivasulu has emphasised that 100% door-to-door garbage collection should be implemented in the city. He addressed a review meeting on trade licenses and sanitation works held at the Council Hall with public health officials and secretaries on Friday.

He instructed that secretaries of each ward office should take responsibility for ensuring garbage collection from every household. He also stressed the need to educate the public to segregate wet and dry waste and noted that sanitation works are not being carried out comprehensively across the city. As several complaints have been received, he directed that the micro-packet level work should be uploaded on APCMM.

It was pointed out that the number of trade licenses in D&O is significantly lower than required. Inspectors of sanitary divisions should focus on existing trade licenses, renewals, issuing new ones, and fee collections.

Deputy commissioner T Venkata Krishnayya, CMOH Dr P Shantikala, MHO Dr Lakshmi Narayana were present.